Iheanacho Performed ‘With Fire In His Belly’ Vs Walsall –Rodgers

Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has praised Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho’s showing in the Foxes’ win against Walsall in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

Leicester City defeated League 2 (England fourth tier) side Walsall 1-0 on Saturday at the Bescot Stadium.

Iheanacho scored the only goal of the match in the 68th minute after coming off the bench to replace Patson Daka in the 53rd minute.

Rodgers commended the efforts of Iheanacho during the encounter.

“He came into the game with a real fire in his belly to perform and did really well,” Independent quoted Rodgers as saying.

“For a large part of my time here Vardy has been our number one striker, we brought Patson (Daka) in who could replicate that and Kelechi is a fantastic link player for us.

“We always have a strong team out and Walsall today, give them credit. Michael[Flynn] has done an excellent job since…