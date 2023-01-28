Iheanacho Retains Great Form, Nets Leicester Winner Against Wallsall

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning goal for the second consecutive Emirates FA Cup game as Leicester City pip League Two club, Walsall 1-0 in their fourth round tie on Saturday.

It was Iheanacho’s 27th goal in just 46 domestic cup outings.

The forward took the place of Zambia international Patson Daka on 63 minutes.

Read Also: Leicester Celebrate Plumptre’s Super Falcons Call-up Ahead Four-Nation Tournament

Iheanacho, who also scored in Leicester City’s 1-0 victory against Gillingham in the third round fired home the winning goal in the 68th minute.

The forward’s 20-yard effort took a deflection off Brandon Comley before sailing into the net.

He now has 17 goals in 23 FA Cup appearances.

His international teammate, Wilfred Ndidi missed the game due to injury.

