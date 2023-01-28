Leicester Celebrate Plumptre’s Super Falcons Call-up Ahead Four-Nation Tournament

Leicester City have sent congratulated Ashleigh Plumptre for her call up to the Super Falcons ahead of next month’s Revelations Cup in Mexico.

Plumptre was named in coach Randy Waldrum’s 23-player list for the tournament which will serve as preparations for this year’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Other teams that will take part in the Revelations Cup, that will run from February 15th to 21st, are hosts Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia.

And reacting to Plumptre’s call up, Leicester wrote on their women’s Twitter handle:”Keep smashing it, @ashplumptre 👊.

“Our No.22 has been called up for @NGSuper_Falcons to feature in their upcoming friendlies.”

Other notable names in the Falcons’ squad are Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Onome Ebi, Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie, Rofiat Imuran, Francisca Ordega, Ifeoma Onumonu, Rasheedat Ajibade.

The Falcons will play their first game of the tournament against hosts Mexico starting at 4pm Mexico time…