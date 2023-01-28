Lookman Bags 12th Serie A Goal In Atalanta’s 2-0 Home Win Vs Sampdoria

Ademola Lookman was on target again as Atalanta defeated visiting Sampdoria 2-0 in the Serie A on Saturday.

It was Lookman’s 12th goal in his debut season in Serie A, just one goal behind Victor Osimhen.

Lookman has now scored five goals in his last three Italian topflight fixtures.

After Joakim Pedersen had opened scoring for Atalanta in the 42nd minute, Lookman then made it 2-0 in 57 minutes.

Atalanta have now gone six straight games without defeat, registering four wins and two draws.

Also, the win against Sampdoria took Atalanta to fourth on 38 points in the league standings and are on the same points with third-placed AC Milan who have a game in hand.

