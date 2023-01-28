Pioli Sweats To Improve AC Milan Team Work, Fortunes

AC Milan coach, Stefano Pioli has said that his team must improve their performances as a whole following a string of bad results

The Rossoneri (Red and Blacks) have only won a game in 2023 across all competitions, and they lost the Supercoppa Italiana (Italian Super Cup) 3-0 to Inter Milan 10 days ago.

They were also ousted from the Coppa Italia 1-0 by Torino earlier this month.

However the AC Milan manager insists that the club have the players and resources to turn the situation around.

“The last few games have been bad generally, not only defensively, right now the collective must improve,” Milannews quoted Pioli as saying.

“We have the resources to end this moment, the club have revealed the stance on the market, we are recovering injured players and we are happy like this.

“I know my players well, if they made many mistakes, in the first one responsible. I’ve tried to be clearer these days, simple and direct to work in a better way.”

AC Milan are currently…