Rashford Will Be Difficult To Stop –Ince Speaks Ahead Man Uni

Reading boss Paul Ince has revealed that it will be difficult to stop Man United striker, Marcus Rashford in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round clash.

Paul Ince is hoping that Erik ten Hag does not feature in the England international for this weekend’s FA Cup clash against Reading at Old Trafford.

Recall that Rashford has been outstanding for Erik ten Hag’s side this season, scoring 21 goals in 34 games.

Even though Ince would not want his team to focus on one particular United player, he admits he would rather Rashford was given the weekend off.

“Hopefully he’s not going to play. I was a bit disappointed they won 3-0 the other night because he might play against us now because it looks like that tie is more or less over,” Ince said at his pre-match press conference.

“He is unplayable at the moment, unstoppable.

“The goal he scored against Forest showed what type of form he is in.”

