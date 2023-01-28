Will Everton Survive The Relegation Battle?

English Premier League fans didn’t necessarily wake up to the most shocking news on January 23rd when Everton announced the sacking of Frank Lampard. Although entirely expected, Lampard’s departure will open a new set of questions for Farhad Moshiri and his board of directors. With only three months left on the Premier League’s calendar, Everton’s management has to react quickly, considering the position they currently sit on at the table.

Current Situation

We are currently at the half of the Premier League season, and judging by the current standings, it will be hard for Everton fans to remain optimistic. The Toffees sit in 19th place below Bournemouth…