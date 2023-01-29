Bayern Munich Vs Eintracht Frankfurt – Predictions, Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt – After a 1-1 draw with Cologne in Bundesliga 1, Bayern Munich will take the field in this game.

In that contest, Bayern Munich controlled 78% of the ball and made 25 shot attempts, only one of which was successful. Joshua Kimmich (90′) was the lone player to score for Bayern Munich.

Three goal attempts were made by Cologne, and one of them was successful. Cologne’s Ellyes Skhiri scored after four minutes.

Bayern Munich have had no trouble finding the back of the net, scoring in each of their previous six games.

Also Read – FA Cup: Man City Overcome Arsenal To Reach Round Of 16

They have accrued 15 throughout that time, compared to the five goals that have been scored against them. Leaving that aside, we’ll just have to wait and see if this pattern appears again in the next game.

Eintracht Frankfurt comes into this game…