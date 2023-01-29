‘Burna Boy Makes Quality Music’ —Barcelona Star Defender

France and Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has expressed his admiration for Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy.

Kounde, who joined Barcelona in July 2022 from Sevilla, confessed that he has been listening to Burna Boy’s songs lately.





Jules Kounde

“Burna Boy makes quality music, I have been listening to his songs lately…” Kounde was quoted on the Twitter handle of Tete, an entertainment and lifestyle platform.

Kounde featured for France at last year’s World Cup in Qatar where they finished second.

Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, Burna Boy attended Corona Secondary School in Agbara (Ogun State) and relocated to London to further his studies.

He later studied media technology at the University of Sussex from 2008 to 2009, then studied media communications and culture at Oxford Brookes University from 2009 to 2010.

Burna Boy then returned to Port Harcourt and took up a year-long internship at Rhythm…