Djokovic Relishes 10th Australian open Title; Tsitsipas Hails

Serbian Tennis superstar, Novak Djokovic, has expressed his delight after overcoming Greek opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 10th Australian Open Title.

Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 in straight sets on Sunday, January 29 at the Rod Laver Arena to secure the title.

Djokovic got a little emotional in his speech after winning the record-equaling grand slam.

“I think the message for any young tennis player around the world who is watching this now and dreaming to be here where we are: Dream big. Dare to dream because anything is possible,” Express.co.uk quoted Djokovic as saying.

“I have to say this has to be one of the most challenging tournaments I have ever played in my life considering the circumstances.

“Not playing last year, coming back this year. I want to thank all the people who made me feel welcome and made me feel comfortable to be in Melbourne and Australia. There is…