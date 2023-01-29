‘I Can’t Change My System Of Play’ Ancelotti Speaks

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he’s not bothered by those criticizing his system of play in the team.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash with Real Sociedad, he responded to those who say the team doesn’t have a style of play.

He did, however, clarify his favourite formation.

“They also said it last year,” he stated. “We have the [quality of] football. Sometimes we do it well and sometimes less well.

“Madrid do not have a clear identity, for the simple reason that we don’t want to have one.

“We are a team that knows how to do many things, not just one. And I like that.”

“The 4-2-3-1 is a system that I like, especially defensively. Sometimes Modric has played there as a playmaker, sometimes Asensio, sometimes Rodrygo. He likes it, it’s ideal to play behind the striker. We are thinking about it. In many games we’ve played like that,” he said.

