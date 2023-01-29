Klopp Rues Liverpool’s Set-Piece Flaws In Deafeat To Brighton

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has berated his team’s inability to defend set-pieces in their FA Cup Fourth Round defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds lost 2-1 to Brighton on Saturday, January 29 at the American Express Community Stadium.

Liverpool took the lead in the 30th minute through a Harvey Elliot strike, but Lewis Dunk equalised for the home team nine minutes later.

Japanese Mitoma gave Brighton the win with a 92nd-minute goal after an indirect freekick.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com that though his players performed better than the last time they faced Brighton, they found wanting in set-pieces situations.

“We came here to get through to the next round, with the game a couple of weeks ago in mind, which was pretty much rock-bottom of the performances we had in my time (here),” Klopp said.

“So that was better today, much better. But still in the end we concede two goals from set…