Pioli Bemoans AC Milan Home Defeat To Sassuolo

AC Milan coach, Stefano Pioli is distraught following his team’s heavy defeat to Alessio Dionisi’s Sassuolo in their Serie A match.

The Rossoneri were thrashed 5-2 by Sassuolo at the San Siro on Sunday, January 29.

Sassuolo first went 2-0 up in the 19th and 22nd minutes thanks to goals by Gregoire Defrel and Davide Frattesi.

French striker Olivier Giroud pulled one back for AC Milan three minutes later, but Domenico Berardi restored the visiting side’s two-goal lead in the 30th minute.

Armand Lauriente and Matheus Henrique scored in the 47th and 79th minute respectively to further dent AC Milan’s title hopes, and Divock Origi scored AC Milan’s second goal of the game in the 81st minute.

In an interview with Sky Italia, as quoted by Milan News, Pioli says that qualifying for next season’s Champions League will be his focus.

“Disappointment, and with disappointment, we…