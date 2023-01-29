Ten Hag Must Do Evrything To Keep Rashford Happy –Evra

Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra, has called on manager Erik Ten Hag to ensure he does everything to keep Marcus Rashford happy with the club.

Recall that the England international has been Man United’s star player so far this season.

The 25-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 29 appearances so far for Ten Hag’s side.

However, Evra in a chat with Betfair insisted that the England international will become the club’s future captain.

“Every week, Marcus Rashford is performing. I have to say congratulations to him, I am really proud of him,” Evra told Betfair.

“He is smiling and that is the key. I have always said that he will become the captain of the club one day.”

“For Ten Hag, Rashford is his main man. His project, his ambition, he is still young, he is fresh and you can see that he is the priority for Ten Hag and that is why he is urging Rashford to sign a new deal with United.

“He has proved himself this season, he is in the…