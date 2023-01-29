Why I Decided To Join Chelsea -Gusto

New Chelsea signing Malo Gusto has revealed that he joined the Blues because they are a great club.

Gusto made this known on Sunday after a completing £30m move from Lyon, where he is expected to stay on loan with Lyon for the rest of the season.

Recall that Gusto passed his medical at the Blues training ground yesterday and signed a seven-and-a-half-year deal on Sunday.

Speaking to the Blues’ official website, the right-back said: “I chose Chelsea because it’s a very big club and I very like the big project, very happy to be here – I also like the city.”

He will be a backup for Reece James, who has been struggling with injury this ongoing season.

