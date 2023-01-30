Barcelona To Face Real Madrid In Copa Del Rey Semi-finals

Laliga leaders Barcelona will face bitter rivals Real Madrid in the semi finals of this season’s Copa del Rey.

The first leg will be at the Santiago Bernabéu on 1/2 March with the return leg at Spotify Camp Nou on 4/5/6 April.

The draw which was made on Monday will see Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna clash in the second semi-final tie.

There have already seen two El Clasico clashes already this season.

Barcelona won the most recent one, 3-1 in the Super Cup, but Madrid won by the same scoreline in La Liga.

The 2022/23 Copa del Rey final will be played on 6 May in the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

