Brighton Sign AIK midfielder Yasin Ayari

Arsenal have received a potential boost in their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Brighton have completed the signing of AIK midfielder Yasin Ayari.

It is said Ayari will join Brighton for £5.2m and will undergo his medical next week.

Should the process go smoothly, Ayari will join De Zerbi’s side as a potential Caicedo replacement.

Despite recruiting their own midfield replacement, Arsenal’s task of signing Caicedo remains a tricky one.

Brighton have told the club that Caicedo is not for sale, despite talks ongoing. However, the Seagulls have proved in the past of their will-power to inherit high transfer fees with the loss of Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma, Leandro Trossard and Ben White.

