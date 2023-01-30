Iheanacho Can Shoulder Leicester City’s Goal Scoring

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph believes Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has done enough to be in Brendan Rodgers’s Leicester City’s starting line up after his goal scoring form in the FA Cup.

The Nigerian international for the umpteenth time rescued the Foxes as he netted the winning goal in the team’s 1-0 win over Walsall at the weekend. It was his second goal in the FA Cup.

Since making his FA Cup debut in 2016, Iheanacho has scored 17 goals- the highest tally of any player in the competition

Reacting to Iheanacho’s form, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the Super Eagles star should be saddled with the goalscoring responsibility at Leicester City.

“I really think Iheanacho has be patient and has done well to have helped his Leicester City progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

“Coming on from the bench to score the winning goal shows he deserves to be giving the chance to be in the starting line…