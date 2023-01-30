La Liga Title Not Yet Over For Real Madrid –Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, says he’s confident the team has what it takes to wrestle Barcelona from the top of the La Liga table.

The Italian tactician stated that on the backdrop of the team’s goalless draw against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Ancelotti also admitted that Barcelona are doing very well this season, adding that Real Madrid will fight amid the La Liga title challenge.

“We are five points behind, we have to work hard. Barcelona are doing very well, but there’s a long way to go,” Ancelotti told a post-match press conference after Real Madrid’s 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad.

“January has been difficult, but the team is growing back into form and improving. We will fight,” he added.

Ancelotti’s side are still on course for a potential treble this season to defend their La Liga and Champions League titles alongside a Copa del Rey semi-final.

