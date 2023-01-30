Maguire Rejects Loan Move To Inter Milan

Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire has rejected a loan offer from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

According to Daily Star, Inter Milan made enquiries about signing the defender for the remainder of the campaign as they prepare for Milan Skriniar’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Maguire has been used sparingly at United by coach Erik Ten Hag this season, with the gaffer preferring to pair Rafael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in defence.

However Maguire’s stock remains high in Europe following his performances for England

The centre-back reportedly favours a move in the summer rather than in the mid-season window.

Maguire has made eight Premier League appearances this season.

