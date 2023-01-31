2022/23 NPFL Season Still Work In Progress

Davidson Owumi, Head of Operations of the Interim Management Committee of the NPFL, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the 2022/2023 season is still a ‘work in progress’.

Despite the huge praises being heaped on the organising body following an incredible start to the season which has recorded close to 12 away wins in the four rounds of games so far decided – the first of its kind in the history of the domestic football league – Owumi refuses to claim that the IMC has gotten everything right.

“It’s still a work in progress,” Owumi, a former Nigeria international told Completesports.com on Tuesday morning.

“Yes, many have commented about the good start to the season and the ease with which teams win and draw in away games, but we believe it’s still not yet a ‘ready meal’.

“We’re still working hard, trying to get things in order to ensure our league matches the same…