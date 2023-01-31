Arsenal, Chelsea Agree Deal For Jorginho Transfer

Premier League club Arsenal have agreed a deal for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho this January transfer window.

The fee for the 31 year former UEFA player of the year is reportedly worth around £12 million.

Though, there is no official statements from Arsenal and Chelsea, Jorginho has agreed terms with the Gunners and is expected at the Emirates today.

According to the Athletic, the Italian will sign a contract at Arsenal till 2024 with the option of a further year.

Chelsea are heavily linked with a move for Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez thus facilitating a move to the Emirates for Jorginho.

Jorginho moved from Italian outfit Napoli to Chelsea in the summer of 2018.

Jorginho has netted twice in 18 Premier League games this season.

Arsenal currently top the Premier League standings this season with 50 points after 19 games in the division.

