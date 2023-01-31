Eriksen Ruled Out For Three Months With Ankle Injury

Manchester United Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen will be sidelined for three months after suffering ankle injury.

United disclosed the duration of Eriksen’s absence on Tuesday.

Eriksen sustained the ankle problem during the Emirates FA Cup win over Reading following a late challenge by Andy Carroll.

It was confirmed on Tuesday morning that Eriksen is likely to be unavailable until late April or early May.

Meanwhile, United boss Erik ten Hag has reacted to the news Eriksen will be out of action for an extended period due to injury.

During a press conference to preview his side’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest, Ten Hag said: “Of course, he is disappointed about it, we are disappointed about it,” he said. “It happens in top football, you have to deal with it.”

Ten Hag then addressed the challenges posed by Eriksen’s absence and appeared to play down any…