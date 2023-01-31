Everton, Southampton Battle For Onuachu

Everton and Southampton are battling to sign Paul Onuachu on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Southampton made an attempt to sign the Nigeria international earlier in the window but failed to meet Genk’s valuation.

According to the Secret Scout, Everton and Southampton, are said to be speaking with Genk and Onuachu’s representatives’ regarding a potential transfer deal.

Read Also: Done Deal: Ex- Flying Eagles Star Joins Turkish Club On Loan

The 28-year-old has scored 16 goals in 19 league appearances for Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk this season.

Onuachu is also the record holder for the most goals in a single Belgian Pro League season. During the 2020/2021 season he scored 33 goals in 38 games.

It was expected that the former Midtjylland striker would leave in the summer following the 2020/2021 season, however he has remained with Genk.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not…