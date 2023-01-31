Marquinhos To Join Norwich City On Loan

Arsenal summer signing Marquinhos is on the verge of joining Championship Norwich City on loan for the rest of this season, the Athletic reports.

Marquinhos is expected to travelling today (Monday) ahead of the move, which will not include an option to buy and is likely to be confirmed in the next 24 hours.



The 19-year-old Brazilian has been used sparingly by Mikel Arteta during the first half of the season.

He has made six first-team appearances including a goal on his debut away to FC Zurich.

Also, he has featured five times for the under-21s, scoring four goals and registering two assists.

A move to Norwich would present more regular first-team football for Marquinhos.

Also Read: Moffi Makes Record Transfer To Ligue 1 Club Nice

The Championship side have been seeking a wide attacking option since the summer, and that pursuit has been accelerated by the return of Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey due to knee surgery. Todd Cantwell also secured a permanent move to Rangers…