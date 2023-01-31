Napoli Boss Hails Complete Package

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti labelled Victor Osimhen a “complete package” after the forward scored a stunning goal in Sunday night’s 2-1 win against Roma.

Osimhen put the Partenopei ahead in the first half of the encounter at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The Nigeria international controlled Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s cross with his chest, then juggled it on his right thigh before smashing in the right-foot volley.

The goal was perhaps the best of his Napoli career and Spalletti was exhilarated by it too.

“There is everything in that goal, technical quality, character to juggle the ball between two defenders, then he hit this rocket into the net, as he really has got a cannon for a foot,” Spalletti told DAZN.

“He has physical strength, accepts the challenge, tracks back to help, is good in the air. He is the complete package.”

Despite that goal and performance,…