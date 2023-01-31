OFFICIAL: Jorginho Seals £12m Move To Arsenal

Premier League leaders Arsenal have completed the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea on an initial 18-month deal and for a fee of £12m.

Arsenal announced Jorginho’s signing on January transfer deadline day.

The Gunners turned their attention to Jorginho having missed out on Moises Caicedo.

The deal that takes him to Emirates Stadium ends a lengthy chase by Arsenal, who also tried to sign him from Chelsea in the summer of 2020.

Jorginho’s deal has an option for a further 12-months that keeps him at Arsenal until summer 2024 at least – and potentially until summer 2025 if he impresses.

A statement from Arsenal read:”Italian international Jorginho has joined us from Chelsea.

“The 31-year-old midfielder, who has made 143 Premier League appearances, joins us with a vast amount of experience of both club and international football.

“In addition to making nearly 500 club appearances during his career, he has been a regular in the Italy national team squad for more than…