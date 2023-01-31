OFFICIAL: OGC Nice Announce Moffi’s Loan Move From Lorient

Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice have announced that Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi has joined them on loan from Lorient.

Announcing Moffi’s move, Nice wrote on their website:“OGC Nice is pleased to formalize the arrival of Terem Moffi in the form of a loan with a mandatory purchase option, from FC Lorient.

“Aged 23, the Nigerian international (7 caps, 2 goals) has established himself in the French elite, with Les Merlus, where he arrived in 2020 and with whom he has 90 games and 35 goals, including 12 this season, the second total in Ligue 1.

“Before Brittany, Moffi played in Courtrai, Belgium, after an experience in Lithuania with the clubs Kauno Zalgiris and Riterai.

“Fast, powerful and formidable finisher, the “Super Eagle” is also a man of his word. Terem is able to play with his back to goal, to go deep. He is a modern attacker, very fast, very powerful. He has experience, fights for the team, he is able to multiply races while maintaining his lucidity in the zone of…