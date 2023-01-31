OFFICIAL: Remo Stars Midfielder Akinsanmiro Joins Inter Milan On Four-Year Deal

Serie A giants Inter Milan have completed the signing of Remo Stars attacking midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro.

The 18-year-old who joined Inter after putting pen to paper on a four-year deal on Tuesday, is expected to join their youth team.

A statement from Remo Stars read: “Midfielder, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has completed his move to Italian giant, Inter Milan from Remo Stars.

“The teenager who is an academy product of the club has signed a four-year deal.

“He was part of the team that helped Remo Stars gain promotion from the Nigeria National League to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the 2020/2021 season.

“He also featured in the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League.

“Most notably, Ebenezer featured for the academy team, Beyond Limits in The Creative Championship and Viareggio Cup World Football Tournament.

“Everyone at Remo Stars wishes him all the best during his time with Inter Milan.“

Italian media outfit TuttoMercatoWeb had…