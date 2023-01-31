Onuachu Close To Joining Southampton For €21m

Premier League club, Southampton have agreed an €18m move for Genk forward, Paul Onuachu.

The Saints will pay €18m fee but €3m add-ons for the Nigeria international.

The 28-year-old will sign a three-and-a-half year contract with Southampton.

Onuachu will join another Nigerian Joe Aribo at the St Mary’s Stadium.

The lanky striker has scored 16 goals in 19 league appearances for Genk this season.

Everton were also said to be interested in Onuachu but Southampton have moved the fastest to sign him.

Southampton occupy last position on the Premier League table with 15 points from 20 matches.

