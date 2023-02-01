Aribo Subbed On As Newcastle Edge Southampton, Reach

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo was in action as Newcastle United reached their first cup final since 1999 by overcoming Southampton in the Carabao Cup at an ecstatic St James’ Park.

The Nigeria intentional came on as a substitute for Ibrahima Diallo in the 77th minute and had a decent performance.

Eddie Howe’s resurgent side will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest at Wembley as the Magpies attempt to win their first major trophy since the Inter Cities’ Fairs Cup in 1969.

Newcastle, who last played in a Wembley showpiece when they were beaten by Manchester United in the 1999 FA Cup final, had a 1-0 advantage from this semi-final first leg, and Sean Longstaff settled any nerves among an expectant Toon Army with two early goals.

The only cloud over Newcastle’s celebrations was a late red card for influential Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for a challenge on Samuel Edozie, given by referee Paul Tierney after the intervention of VAR.

The hosts…