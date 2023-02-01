Arokodare Replaces Onuachu At Genk

Nigeria forward, Tolu Arokodare has joined Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk.

Arokodare linked up with the Smurfs from French Ligue 2 club, Amiens SC.

He comes in as a directreplacement for compatriot, Paul Onuachu, who moved to Premier League club, Southampton on transfer deadline day.

Arokodare expressed his delight after completing the move.

“I am very happy to be in Genk. At this point in my career I can’t imagine a better club,”he told the club’s official website.

“Together with the team I hope to continue the good results of the first half of the season and to win prizes. Paul leaves big shoes to fill. But I am determined to give 100% for this great club.”

Genk’s sporting director Dimitri Conde explained the reason behind the club’s decision to sign the player.

“Despite his height, he is very agile, fast in the first meters and strong with his head”, de Condé said.

“Tolu is already…