Battle Of Gladiators Hit MMA Fans With Multiple Knockouts

Four vicious technical knockouts shot the intensity of the night sky-high at the Battle of the Gladiators Mixed Martial Arts MMA championship which held at the weekend in Lagos.

Although it didn’t witness any knockout, but the Ghana vs Nigeria main card of the championship, put together by Akalaka Spirit of the Warrior promotion, lived up to it’s pre fight hype.

The Ghanaian champion Richard ‘King Boyka’ Asiedu silenced home fans at Muson Center in Onikan with a hard fought split decision win over Nigeria’s Richard Onem The Black Panther in the lightweight category.

King Boyka was more of the aggressor, putting together some striking and grappling clinic to earn the slim win over his Nigerian foe.

In one of the co-main events, the fast rising sensation Stanford Shaolin Tiger Ebere who represents the Spirit of the Warrior stable fought to an entertaining stalemate with his Ghanaian opponent Jerry Gaza Quansa.

Opara Good luck opened the floodgates of knockouts with a…