Conte To Undergo Surgery After Severe Abdominal Pain

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte is scheduled to undergo immediate surgery after suffering severe abdominal pain early on Wednesday morning.

Following the abdominal pain, Conte was diagnosed with Cholecystitis and is to have his gallbladder removed immediately.

The Italian manager is expected to miss a number of games following the surgery.

Tottenham’s next Premier League fixture is against defending champions Manchester City and his assistant Cristian Stellini is expected to take charge of the Sunday fixture.

A statement on Wednesday from the club read, “Antonio recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain. Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today (Wednesday) and will return following a period of recuperation. Everyone at the club wishes him well.”

