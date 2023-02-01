LaLiga Chief Gomez Slams EPL Clubs Of Financial Doping

Laliga Corporate General Director, Javier Gomez, has slammed the Premier League and accused the clubs in it of committing ‘financial doping’ while signing players during the just concluded January transfer window.

According to Deloitte.com, the Premier League spent a total of $1 billion on transfers during the mid-season window, with Chelsea alone disbursing over $360 million.

Across the other four of the top five leagues ( French Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and Laliga) the spending was about €255 million.

Laliga clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been subject to various FFP crackdowns in recent times.

In a video posted on Laliga President Javier Tebas’ Twitter handle, Gomez tackled the spending of the Premier League clubs as regards the Financial Fair Play Rules.

“We are aware that there is a lot of talk about how Laliga’s economic control means Spanish clubs sign less than…