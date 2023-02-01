Nesta Disappointed With AC Milan Winter Market

Former AC Milan defender, Allesandro Nesta can’t hide his disappointment following the club’s failure to bring in new players during the just ended winter transfer window.

Nesta stated that that the current squad lacks depth.

“I’d do a different transfer market,” he said on Bobo TV.

“They have to reinforce the bench, they’re always the same and you can’t go at 2000 miles per hour for two years. Pioli doesn’t have players who come in and change the game. And then I would go all in on a centre forward.

“Ibra and Giroud are now their age and in the 60th minute, after they also helped you in the pressing, you have to take them off. You need someone who will stretch the team and score.

“It’s time for the club to make an effort. After winning a Scudetto like that, you have to put in extra money or at least make it clear, saying we can’t spend and let’s get on with the boys.”

On Milan’s stuttering season, he continued: “I believe that compared to…