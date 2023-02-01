NPFL: Rangers, Kwara United End Barren Run; Insurance Stay Unbeaten

Rangers recorded their first win in the Nigeria Premier Football League this season courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Dakkada in Awka on Wednesday.

Mohammed Hadi scored the winning goal on the half hour mark.

The win no doubt ease pressure on head coach, Abdu Maikaba, who has come under constant criticism following the Flying Antelopes poor display this season.

In Ibadan, Kwara United also ended their barren run following a hard-fought 2-1 win against former champions, Akwa United.

Wasiu Alalade scored the curtain raiser with a ferocious shot from outside the box on 15 minutes.

Cyril Olisema fired home the equaliser off Ubong Friday’s cross in the 69th minute.

With four minutes remaining on the clock, Muritala Dagbo netted the winner from a goal mouth scramble.

At the Pillars Stadium, Kano, Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten start to the season courtesy of a 1-0 win against El-Kanemi Warriors.

Deputy Echeta slotted home the winner a minute before the half hour…