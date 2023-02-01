Onuachu Completes Southampton Transfer

Premier League club, Southampton have completed the signing of striker Paul Onuachu from Belgian outfit, KRC Genk.

Onuachu penned a three-and-a-half year contract with the Saints.

The South Coast club beat Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt to the forward.

Southampton manager Nathan Jones said: “Paul is a significant signing for us and completes what has been an extremely positive month in terms of recruitment.

“He’s a handful to play against, has got a tremendous record throughout his career and he’s also someone who brings great experience with him, so he’ll be a really positive addition to the squad.”

Onuachu arrive the St Mary’s Stadium with huge reputation having scored 17 goals in 22 appearances for Genk this season.

In total, he departs with 85 goals in 134 games for the club, which he joined in 2019 from Danish side FC Midtjylland.

By Adeboye Amosu

