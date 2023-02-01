Osimhen, Lookman Nominated For Serie A POTM Award

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been nominated for Serie A Player of the Month award for January.

The Super Eagles duo have been in fantastic form for Napoli and Atalanta this season.

Osimhen and Lookman have now been nominated for the award for third consecutive time this season.

Osimhen scored five goals in four league appearances for Napoli within the month.

The 24-year-old scored a goal each in the Partenopei’s victory against Sampdoria, Salernitana and AS Roma.

The forward then bagged a brace in Luciano Spalletti’s side 5-1 demolition of Juventus.

Lookman also hit the net five times for Atalanta in January.

The winger bagged a brace each against Salernitana and Juventus. He scored once in the win against Sampdoria last weekend.

Osimhen is currently the top scorer in the league with 14 goals from 16 games.

Lookman is second on the log with 12 goals from 19…