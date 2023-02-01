Pogba Suffers Another Injury Setback

Paul Pogba’s hopes of making his first appearance since returning to Juventus has suffered another setback after he sustained another injury.

This was revealed by Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri in his press conference on Wednesday as he previewed their Coppa Italia clash with Lazio on Thursday.

Pogba was called up for the first time this season against Monza this past weekend and hasn’t played a competitive game since April 2022.

He returned to Juventus on a free transfer from Manchester United last summer, signing a four-year deal.

“I will decide the line-up tomorrow. Aside from Bonucci the only other player not available is Pogba who had a flexor problem,” Allegri was quoted by Ilbianconero.com.

“Vlahovic will surely start, I have to decide on the others. The game could last 120 minutes, so substitutions will be important. I will decide the line-up after tomorrow’s training.

“Many players have been dealing with long-term injuries.

“Chiesa was out for 10…