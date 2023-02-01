Waldrum Should Target 2023 Women’s W/Cup Q-Finals

Head coach of Delta Queens, Bob Tosan Blankson, has urged Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, to aim at reaching at least the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with the quality of players he has in current Nigeria’s team, Completesports.com reports.

Reacting to media reports that the

American said that the Super Falcons would target the knock-out stage [Second Round] of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup slated for Australia/New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, Blankson said quarter-finals or semi-finals, at least, is what the Super Falcons should achieve.

“It is inappropriate for Waldrum to be targeting just the knockout stage for our cherished Super Falcons. Nigeria’s women’s national team cannot be aiming for the knockout stage now after reaching the quarter-finals 24 years ago. We should be looking at reaching the quarter-finals now, ” Blankson the coach of unbeaten Delta Queens in the current Nigeria Women Football League campaign told…