2023 U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets’ll Aspire To Bag U-17 W/Cup Ticket -Ugbade

Head coach of Nigeria’s national U-17 team, Nduka Ugbade, has said that the Golden Eaglets will aspire to win all their matches to pick one of the African tickets to the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru, Completesports.com reports.

Reacting to Wednesday’s draw for the 2023 U-17 AFCON Championship which pitched Nigeria, Morocco, Zambia and South Africa in Group B, Ugbade said that the Golden Eaglets would go to Algeria with the mentality of winning every game and picking one of the tickets to the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.

The 2023 U-17 AFCON is scheduled to take place from April 8 until April 30 2023 in Algeria.

“We shall approach every game with the seriousness it deserves, that is to win every game. That is the mentality we take to the tournament. We know our opponents are tough and good at this level, but we shall try to outplay and overcome them

“Fear? not at all but we shall respect our opponents, but we shall not succumb to fear or pressure. We shall try to…