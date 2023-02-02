Arsenal To Hand Elneny New Contract

Arsenal are planning to hand Mohamed Elneny a new contract.

PA reporter Mark Mann-Bryans states the decision has not been impacted by the midfielder’s injury.

He wrote: “Expecting Arsenal to trigger Mohamed Elneny’s option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

“Conversations underway and injury has not had an impact on the decision, which could be announced in the next week or so.”

The Gunners signed Jorginho from Chelsea on transfer deadline day to provide cover for Thomas Partey in midfield.

