Balogun Bags Hat-trick In Reims’ Comeback Win, Overtakes Mbappe As Ligue 1 Top Scorer

A hat-trick from Folarin Balogun saw Reims come from 2-0 down to beat FC Lorient 4-2 in the French Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

Balogun, who is on loan to Reims from Arsenal, has now usurp Kylian Mbappe as top scorer in the league with 14 goals after 20 games.

The 21-year-old has now scored in three consecutive games and has netted five goals in his last three games.

Super Eagles midfielder Innocent Bonke featured for Lorient but was replaced on 52 minutes.

Lorient took the lead in the 10th minute through Enzo Le Fee before Ibrahima Kone made it 2-0 on 35 minutes.

Balogun pulled a goal back for Reims after converting a penalty to make it 2-1 on 44 minutes.

Kamory Doumbia leveled things up on 51 minutes before Balogun put Reims 3-2 ahead in the 61st minute.

And just three minutes after getting his side’s third, Balogun completed his hat-trick to end the tie 4-2.

Reims are in 11th place on 29 points in the league table after 21 games played.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All…