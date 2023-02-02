Borussia – Freiburg: Preview By 1xBet

The global betting brand 1xBet analyzes the chances of the participants in one of the most important matches of the Bundesliga, which will take place on February 4th. Will they be able to compete with Bayern in the fight for the Champion’s Salad Bowl?

Pursuit

Bayern Munich started the second half of the season as the sole leader, but three draws in the first three matches made its position extremely vulnerable. Of course, the long break for the World Cup is to blame: the Bundesliga teams have not played official matches for two months, so their game form is far from ideal. RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose even complained to reporters that Germany has no methodology for preparing football players in such an unusual situation. Wonder why Valerіy Lobanovskyі and Mircea Lucescu, the most titled coaches in Eastern Europe, did not have such problems when their teams won European cups?

Anyway, the leader has not yet…