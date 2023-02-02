Greenwood Has Attempted Rape, Assault Charges Against Him Dropped

Manchester United young forward Mason Greenwood has had charges of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour against him dropped.

Greenwood was first arrested in January 2022 over the allegations, after disturbing images and videos were posted online by a woman.

The 21-year-old was later charged by Greater Manchester Police, with a provisional trial date set for November 2023.

He had faced one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all against the same complainant.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Thursday that they had dropped all charges against Greenwood after a key witness withdrew their involvement.

According to a CPS spokesperson: “We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review.

“In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of…