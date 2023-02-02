I’m Not Satisfied With My Game Time At PSG –Sanches

PSG midfielder Renato Sanches has expressed his dissatisfaction with his inability to get regular playing time with the club.

Recall that the Ligue1 champions spent €15 million to bring in the Portugal international from Lille last summer.

But the midfielder has not found the best form at the club with his progress taking a hit due to injuries. He has so far missed six Ligue 1 games due to injuries in the 2022-23 season.

The 2016 European championship winner started on the bench in PSG’s 3-1 win over Montpellier in their Ligue1 game on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press after the game, Sanches said he is not satisfied with his game time at the club.

“It’s a bit frustrating because it’s difficult to play well when you come back from injury. I feel good, I just need to play a little more,” Sanches said.

“The coach chooses the players. Me, I’m not happy, it’s normal that from time to time I want to play more. But I respect the coach’s decision, it’s him who…