Ligue 1: Simon In Action As Marseille Edge Nantes

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses was in action as Nantes lost 2-0 to Marseille in Wednesday’s Ligue 1 clash.

The Nigerian international, who had decent performance was substituted in the 78th minute for Delort.

The visitor took the lead through Joao Victor’s own goal that silence the home crowd.

In an effort to level parity, Nantes left their back line wide open and were punished in the 92nd minute through Azzedine Ounahi’s delightful finish.

The defeat means Nantes sit 13th on 22 points while Marseille move second on 46 points in the league table.

