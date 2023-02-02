Manchester United Defender Varane Retires As France Player At 29

Manchester United defender, Raphael Varane has retired from international football.

The 29 year old was a key member of Les Bleus in the last decade – winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the Silver medal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The retirement comes just as he was been tipped for the captaincy of the French team following goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ retirement last month.

Varane took to his Instagram handle to make the astonishing announcement.

“Representing our great country for a decade has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Each time I wore the special blue jersey, I felt immense pride.

“The duty to give everything to play with my heart and to win every time we entered the field. I have been considering this for several months and have decided it is the right time for the right time to retire from international football.

Read Also: 2023 U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets’ll Aspire To Bag U-17 W/Cup Ticket –Ugbade

“As a child, I remember…