Saka, Sterling, Rashford, Vieira Make Football Blacklist For 2022

Premier League stars Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, and Patrick Vieira have made the football Blacklist for the year 2022.

The aforementioned football blacklist is ‘an initiative to highlight the most influential black figures in the game.’

According to FootballBlacklist.com, Saka, Rashford, Sterling and Rashford were the players on the list, while Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira who happens to be the only black coach in the Premier League and Burnley coach Vincent Kompany were named from a coaching perspective.

The list also comprises of people in the background, behind the scenes capacity like Deji Davies Brentford non-executive director who is the Premier League’s only black board member and QPR ( Queens Park Rangers) Sporting Director Les Ferdinand.

The Football Blacklist is divided into eight categories: Administration, coaching and management, commercial, community, players, LGBTQ+, media and practitioners.

The Football Blacklist was founded in…